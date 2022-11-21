Olivia and the Invisible Earthquake

Not Available

Olivia, a 12-year-old middle class girl, is forced to reorganize her basic needs when her family (mother, little brother and herself) is evicted and forced to live in a squatted apartment on the edge of the big city, in a rough neighborhood. Her mother can no longer bear the situation and falls in a depression, so Olivia has to replace her. It means caring for her brother and her own mother, while dealing with the feeling of an emotional earthquake. But she is not alone, Olivia will make friends that will help her to see her own life from other points of view. Because things don’t always happen the way we want, but we can choose the way we live them.