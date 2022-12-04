Not Available

Olivia Newton-John: Twist Of Fate

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    "Twist of Fate" is a late 1983 hit from Olivia Newton-John that headed the soundtrack for the film, Two of a Kind, starring Newton-John and John Travolta. It was written by Peter Beckett & Stephen Kipner and produced by David Foster. It reached number four in Australia and Canada, while peaking at number five on the U.S. pop chart in January 1984, becoming one of Newton-John's last big hits. The track was her last Top-10 to date. Billboard ranked it as number 42 on its listing of the top 100 singles of 1984.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images