Olivia Newton-John: Twist Of Fate

"Twist of Fate" is a late 1983 hit from Olivia Newton-John that headed the soundtrack for the film, Two of a Kind, starring Newton-John and John Travolta. It was written by Peter Beckett & Stephen Kipner and produced by David Foster. It reached number four in Australia and Canada, while peaking at number five on the U.S. pop chart in January 1984, becoming one of Newton-John's last big hits. The track was her last Top-10 to date. Billboard ranked it as number 42 on its listing of the top 100 singles of 1984.