This retrospective collection of Olivia Newton-John's greatest hits illustrates her appeal as a timeless pop artist, a gorgeous Aussie transplant who came of age in the video arena. Tracks include "I Honestly Love You," "Suddenly," "Sam," "Heart Attack," "Tied Up," "Livin' in Desperate Times," "Take a Chance," "Shaking You," "Xanadu," "You're the One That I Want" (from Grease) and "Twist of Fate" (a duet with John Travolta).