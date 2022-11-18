Not Available

Olivia's Dream

    Living with insomnia, Olivia struggles to cope with reality while her undiscovered release to freedom lies in a pill bottle. What begins as another mundane evening transitions into a consciousness of fear, confusion, and bliss. As Olivia uncovers more about her unknown father, her step-mother attempts to cease any sort of revelations. With the questionable guidance of her therapist and a strange masked figure, Olivia embarks on a journey that goes beyond the layer of what is arbitrary and what only appears to be.

