When Olle Möller is charged 1959 for the murder of Rut Lind, it becomes Sweden's biggest murder trial of all time. The accused killer Olle Möller is Sweden's most hated man. On March 7, 1941, Möller was sentenced to ten years in prison for attempted rape, assault and manslaughter. He was released conditionally on September 11, 1948 after serving seven years and nine months of the ten-year sentence. Rut Lind disappeared May 26, 1959, and was later found murdered. The indictment against Olle Möller was entirely based on circumstantial evidence and testimony. The court disregarded testimony from Möller's wife and employer, who argued that Möller could not have had the opportunity to do the deed.