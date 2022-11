Not Available

This action thriller narrates the tale of Gunpowder (RMD) and Timipre (Olu Jacobs), two natives of Oloibiri, the town where oil was first discovered in commercial quantity in Nigeria. Gunpowder engages in violent struggle in protest to the squalid living conditions in his community despite their oil wealth; accusing Timipre’s generation of doing nothing whilst their land was exploited and plundered. (Amarachukwu Iwuala)