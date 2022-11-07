Not Available

Olomana Gardens Permaculture and Aquaponics takes viewers on an in depth tour of this certified organic demonstration farm. In this 60 minute film we learn about permaculture as practiced at Olomana Gardens in Waimanalo. Permaculture is basically about reducing waste: using everything and not throwing anything away. The main aim is to create living and sustainable systems. It is an ecologist's dream of actively conserving world life and resources. The film focuses on the synergy between animals and plants. A big feature is the aquaponics section. Aquaponics comes from aquaculture coupled with hydroponics. This type of growing sytem combines fish raising and production of organic vegetables. It has the potential of supplying vast numbers of people with a sustainable and ecologically healthy supply of protein and vegetables at a minimal investment with quick results