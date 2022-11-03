Not Available

Olsenbanden Junior går under vann

  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

On the orphanage Lykkebo Egon sits and wants a real family-a mother and a father like Kjell has. The rich couple Gyldenløwe picks out 5 boys they consider adopting, but with a little sabotage Egon himself get picked. Suddely Egon is the rich son with a swimming pool and a big house. What Egon don't know is that Gyldenløwe has exchanged a million dollars for all the papers on Egon Olsen.

Cast

Lars Berteig AndersenBenny
Thomas EngesetKjell
Jakob Schøyen AndersenDynamitt-Harry
Julia Charlotte GeitvikValborg
Karoline Aagaard GamlundIngrid
Halvor Borgen LindstadHerman

View Full Cast >

Images