Olsenbanden Junior går under vann

On the orphanage Lykkebo Egon sits and wants a real family-a mother and a father like Kjell has. The rich couple Gyldenløwe picks out 5 boys they consider adopting, but with a little sabotage Egon himself get picked. Suddely Egon is the rich son with a swimming pool and a big house. What Egon don't know is that Gyldenløwe has exchanged a million dollars for all the papers on Egon Olsen.