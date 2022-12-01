Not Available

Víctor Terx is a young, attractive, and mysterious man, preacher and leader of a spiritualist sect. He compulsively murders his occasional partners with cruelty. Ámbar Atlas is a young stripper at a brothelly nightclub, her beauty is unconventional and her sexuality exultant and perturbing. Christlike, she uses sex as a vehicule to her own destruction due to her inevitable death drive. Ámbar and Víctor will fall in love viscerally and passionately while they become aware of the proximity of an ineluctable danger that preys on them both. Together they will tortuously travel an esoteric underworld of mediums, witches and false shamans in the search for Ámbar's miraculous "cure".