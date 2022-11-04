Olympian Anthony Adam

Not Available

Antony Vargheese (Mohanlal) is a police officer who has been sent to a school as a teacher in disguise, to get details about the notorious Roy Mamman((Nassar)) who is behind terrorist attacks in the city. Antony knows Roy Mamman's daughter Rose Mamman(Sanika Nambiar) is studying in that school, but he does not know which of the kids is Mamman's. During his investigation he meets Angel Mary (Meena), a teacher, and attracts her enmity.