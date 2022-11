Not Available

Om Dar-Ba-Dar is a 1988 Indian postmodernist Hindi film directed by Kamal Swaroop and starring Anita Kanwar, Aditya Lakhia and Gopi Desai in lead roles. The film set in Ajmer and Pushkar in Rajasthan, employed nonlinear narrative and an absurdist storyline to satire mythology, arts, politics and philosophy.