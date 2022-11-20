Not Available

Hanna, Brian and Jesper have been friends ever since they can remember and are just about to move together. That summer they go to the Hultsfred Festival along with Brian's new girlfriend Karola. Hanna falls asleep early one night and when she wakes up everything is different between the four of them. Hanna still doesn't know what happened that night when she and Jesper return to their home in Stockholm. But one thing is for sure, the events that took place led to many lies, and some truths.