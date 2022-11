Not Available

Alcoholic Billy reflects on his country-music career that never happened and beats his wife Glory Marie, also a drunk. Grown-up son Hank has moved away, but teenaged Phoebe and sensitive nine-year-old Bird have to live in the bleak alcoholic atmosphere. Problems escalate after a tragic event. The three females move into a trailer where the girls are subjected to a torrent of abuse from their mom. Fortunately, benign Miss Zora appears like a guardian angel to lift their spirits.