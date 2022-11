Not Available

Om Shanti (Telugu: ఓం శాంతి) is a 2010 Telugu film directed by Prakash Dantuluri released on 13 January 2010.[1]. It stars Navdeep and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles, making it their third film together. Bindu Madhavi, Aditi Sharma, Nikhil Siddharth, and Madhavan play supporting roles. This film released with a lot of hype but failed to make a mark at the box office.