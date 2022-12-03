Oma ist verknallt

Not Available

Matthias is hopelessly overwhelmed when suddenly his mother Gisela is at the door. After a thigh fracture she sits in a wheelchair and needs help. When Matthias learns that Gisela has discharged herself from the rehab clinic, he realizes that she needs new life courage and is desperately looking for a solution. It comes quite unexpectedly from Tom, Gisela's ten-year-old grandson: Grandma needs a worshiper! The unusual plan works. The anonymous love letters, written by Matthias himself, enchant his mother. But when she wants to meet the unknown, all the dizziness threatens to fly up.