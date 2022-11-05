Not Available

Omaggio alle truppe italiane reduci dalla Francia

    This documentary celebrates the homecoming of the Italian soldiers from the French front and shows a welcome given not only by the civilian and the military authorities, but by the whole city of Turin as well. The same event was documented by Luca Comerio in a film titled Il saluto di Torino alle truppe italiane in Francia. In the Caesar Film documentary, a man with moustache, holding a camera, among the participants of the ceremony, and he strikingly reminds the famous Italian director at work.

