Omama: Royal Blood

OMAMA takes us on a journey that starts from a struggling African village to the plush surroundings of the United States of America. It is a story of the determination of a people and their aspiration to succeed through one of their own. After several wars and deaths, this defeated village resolved to get back at an enemy without lifting a spear or firing a gun. Their only weapon OMAMA, the smartest Prince from the Royal House of Densti, born to the village of Ahubrease was sent off to the U.S. to fulfill the dreams of his people. To study law and COME BACK to defend his people from the abuse of a neighboring village. But once Omama arrives in America does he fulfill his side of the bargain? Omama's decisions ultimately affect the lives of those around him........decisions that could prove fatal.