Not Available

Omar Gatlato

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

O.N.C.I.C.

A watershed film, Omar Gatlato held a mirror up to Algerian male culture and the mirror cracked. The title refers to the expression "gatlato al-rujula," or, roughly, "machismo killed him" and the film's mordant insights into male posturing and alienation in Algerian society animate this bit of folk wisdom. In mock documentary style, a young man recounts with wry commentary a typical day in his life in the Bab el-Oued quarter of Algiers, while the camera playfully shows a different story. In following Omar and his friends in their pursuit of happiness, the film examines with shrewd humor the gang values of urban youth; their passion for popular culture (soccer, "Hindoo" movies, Rai concerts), their hidden fear of women, and their social insecurity in an environment where they are marginalized.

Cast

Boualem BenaniOmar Gatlato
Aziz DeggaMoh
Farida GuenanecheSelma
Rabah LeghaaHamid Mechtak Maarifa
Abdelkader ChaouThe singer
Krimo Baba AïssaDahmane Beeftack

Images