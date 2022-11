Not Available

Karim, a boy from illegal Maghreb, lives of hawking CDs in a Spanish city, and takes extra money boxing under the name of Omar Martinez. Train in the gym of his only friend's uncle, Toni, who lives, and dreams of returning to Morocco. He also dreams of winning the love of Olga, another immigrant from Ukraine who is hoping to become a lady"". Among them establish a triangle of love and friendship where dreams collide with each reality than live.