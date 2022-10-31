Ombak Rindu

Not Available

Izzah a simple kampong teacher is sold to a brothel by her uncle on the pretext that they need money for her Aunt's surgery. Her first customer is Rich playboy Harriz whom she begs to marry her and take her out of the rat hole. He marries her, brings her home, the only good deed he has done in a long time. Unknowingly he falls in love with her, and wants to break his engagement to childhood family friend Mila, but due to family pressure has to marry Mila. Thus begins the triangle of a saga which entangles three lives into a myriad of emotions.