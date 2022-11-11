Ombre Elettriche

Not Available

Professor Lucio Garibaldi is the head engineer leading secret experiments under the orders of the italian government (lead by Andreotti). His task is to develop, along with his team, robots to be used in a war against the U.S., a conflict that Andreotti believed necessary due to the debts Italy had towards the States. His job began to turn into an obsession and Lucio, in order to achieve his goals tries to merge his co-workers with the machines. Their personalities start to intertwine with the I.A. and the machines begin to rebel and even reproduce...