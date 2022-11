Not Available

Wandering through Central Asia, the Caucasus, Kurdistan… to Istanbul. Cities and trains, steppes and snow, down there where the pulse of time evaporates; a very simple film, a navigation, attention letting yourself be taken to the threshold of time going, by hazardous paths... and very slow skies, up to the black sea, where Istanbul is absent, hides under the steps, leaves the place empty, abandons in its wake times undecided.