A seemingly ordinary day ends up changing the lives of three youngsters: Beem, Dan, and Big, who work in a magazine art department. Ending this particular day with a quarrel, each storms home in anger and encounters an unexplainable event. Dan becomes haunted with the image of an old woman standing in front of him. Big feels the wind stronger than ever before while he driving, and a boy selling garlands suddenly pops up in the side mirror, an omen of something...but what? Beem meets a girl- Oam- who appears normal but becomes overly familiar with him so quickly that it seems strange. It soon becomes apparent that one of the trio is destined to die- but who? Can the other two help prevent their friend's death? And what is the connection between the old woman, the garland seller and Oam?