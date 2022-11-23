Not Available

He was the bodyguard of the most-feared Gangster in Cuba in the first half of the 20th century. Now he is an elderly man who looks on passively at the triumph of the Cuban Revolution. His old boss, who was forced to flee, calls on him to undertake another mission: safeguard the gold hidden in his mansion while he is away. He and two other men, who are there to assist him, develop a plan to take possession of the gold. For the plan to work out all they have to do is enter the mansion, neutralize the house servant and take the gold to a more secure place.