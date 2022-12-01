Not Available

OMG BFF LOL is a three-part animation that is part of Charlie White’s Girl Studies series. The animations introduce Tara and Blakey, two American teens caught up in the ecstatic fervor of shopping and the melancholy dilemmas of boredom and emotional fragility. Spun out like a serialized cartoon, OMG BFF LOL operates like a Trojan horse for White’s critique of America’s cycle of consumption and repulsion. It acts as a monologue on the terror of “wanting vs. having” and the girls' need to find gravity in the levity and privilege that they take for granted.