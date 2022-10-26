OMG: Oh My God!

Not Available

Adapted from a Gujarati play by Bhavesh Mandalia, writer Umesh Shukla has adapted the drama to the big screen quite skillfully. Paresh Rawal’s character Kanjilal gets some of the best dialogues and thespian does full justice to them. Kanjilal’s arguments and counter-questions are very well thought out. The take on the God-men is very interesting. The best part was the parallel drawn to the Mahabharata towards the end, with Krishna (Akshay) re-playing his role as the legendary charioteer-advisor for a warrior (Arjun then, Kanji now).