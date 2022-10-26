Not Available

OMG: Oh My God!

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Hari Om Entertainment

Adapted from a Gujarati play by Bhavesh Mandalia, writer Umesh Shukla has adapted the drama to the big screen quite skillfully. Paresh Rawal’s character Kanjilal gets some of the best dialogues and thespian does full justice to them. Kanjilal’s arguments and counter-questions are very well thought out. The take on the God-men is very interesting. The best part was the parallel drawn to the Mahabharata towards the end, with Krishna (Akshay) re-playing his role as the legendary charioteer-advisor for a warrior (Arjun then, Kanji now).

Cast

Akshay KumarLord Krishna
Mithun ChakrabortyLeeladhar Swamy
Om PuriHanif Qureshi
Mahesh ManjrekarLawyer Sardesai
Puja GuptaHanif's daughter
Apoorva AroraJigna

View Full Cast >

Images