Omid Djalili - No Agenda

Not Available

Omid Djalili is an award winnig British Iranian actor and comedian. Acclaimed as one of Britain's funniest standup comedians, he regularly performs on the comedy and theatre scene. His film and television appearances are no less impressive, including 'The Mummy', 'Spy Game', 'Gladiator' and 'Modigliani' among others. No Agenda is his first live stand up DVD. Shot over two sold out performances on March 26th 2006, it also includes some great extras: disco dancing from his first ever TV appearance in 1996 (introduced by a very young looking Jonathan Ross), his first set at Jongleurs Live in 2000, and the truth behind that crazy fall at the very end of the show.