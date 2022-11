Not Available

Sam Persson is released from a mental hospital. He goes to Stockholm to meet a man he hates, theater manager Stig Brender. In Brender's office they get into a fight and Persson falls down dead. Brender uses his car to get rid of the body in a park. However, the following day he is visited by police inspector Envall, who wants to talk to him. Brender's lies and strange behavior is no match for some thorough police work. Plot summary by Mattias Thuresson.