The Snake The Cross The Crown is one of America's best unknown touring bands.They've reached the point and ask the question every musician is eventually faced with, is this worth it? On A Carousel Of Sound, We Go Round explores this universal story with a unique cinematic approach combining performance, past and present footage, and animation, into a moving diary feature film experience about a great band, on the road, with a future unclear. A story any dedicated music fan or musician will instantly relate to and appreciate.