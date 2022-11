Not Available

Friends gather on Halloween Night for the last party of their lives. Andrew (Aaron Massey) is afraid that his girlfriend will report a hit-and-run he committed on Halloween Night. Andrew’s friend Gray (Juan Riedinger) proposes a solution – to kill her. Andrew is reluctant at first, but Gray convinces him that murder is the only option. Little does Andrew know that Gray’s twisted proposition forecasts a coldblooded massacre…on a stormy night.