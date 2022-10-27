Not Available

On a failli être amies

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Move Movie

Marithé works in a training center for adults. Her mission: to help other people to change direction in their work and to find their vocation. Carole, who lives and works in the shadow cast by her husband, Sam, an energetic and talented Michelin-starred chef, arrives in the center one day. It's not so much a change in job that Carole seems to need, as a change in husband. Marithé does everything she can to help Carole set out down a new path. But what are the real motives behind this devotion? After all, Marithé doesn't seem to be impervious to Sam's charms, or to his cooking.

Cast

Karin ViardMarithé Bressy
Emmanuelle DevosCarole Drissi
Roschdy ZemSam Drissi
Philippe RebbotPierre Perusel
Anne Le NyNathalie Perusel
Philippe FretunMichel

