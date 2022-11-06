Not Available

On Any Sunday: Revisited

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    In 1971, Bruce Brown and his son Dana filmed a documentary featuring the rev and roar of the racetrack. The project was a success, earning the men an Academy award nomination. Twenty-eight years later, the two are back with another ode to speed, On Any Sunday Revisited. While the video features some of the same footage, most of it is entirely new. Brown includes memories from David Aldana, Chuck Palmgren, Sammy Tanner, Met Lawwill, Eddie Mulder, Skip Van Leeuwen, and Gary Nixon. The film explores the making of On Any Sunday with special concentration on star racer Steve McQueen.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images