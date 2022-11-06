Not Available

In 1971, Bruce Brown and his son Dana filmed a documentary featuring the rev and roar of the racetrack. The project was a success, earning the men an Academy award nomination. Twenty-eight years later, the two are back with another ode to speed, On Any Sunday Revisited. While the video features some of the same footage, most of it is entirely new. Brown includes memories from David Aldana, Chuck Palmgren, Sammy Tanner, Met Lawwill, Eddie Mulder, Skip Van Leeuwen, and Gary Nixon. The film explores the making of On Any Sunday with special concentration on star racer Steve McQueen.