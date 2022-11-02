On Bloody Sunday

Not Available

Isabel is a high school journalist who has stumbled into a frightening - and potentially deadly - story. Lately, the teenagers in Isabell's small town have been disappearing at an alarming rate. When Isabell learns that a killer known only by the online moniker of "Azreal" is stalking MySpace on a mission to punish amoral teens, the budding journalist enlists the aid of her best friend Zeek in hopes of stopping a relentless maniac. But "Azreal" is no amateur, because whoever this killer may be, they have clouded their true identity by constructing a complex web of deceptions and dead ends. When Old Springs Valley Detective Ramirez appears to investigate the case, the sleuthing teens fast begin to discern that they may be in mortal danger. Now, as Isabell carefully attempts to uncover the blood-soaked motivations of a mysterious serial killer, it's only a matter of time before she comes face to face with her worst nightmare.