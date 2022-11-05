Not Available

The sailors who were duped by woman sellers, want to steal their capitals to retaliate from them. There are four men and one woman in a ruined boat. Four lazy and dissatisfaction sailors. The woman represent lust, delectation and appalling potential enemy. The men know each other but woman is unknown. Four of them know the responsibility of life. The woman is dangerous with her chastity and her depressed wishes and she represent a chick who gets men's life into trouble. Four men signpost themselves with a breathtaking game, with their decrepitude and modesty, sometimes with their depressed and additive beauty in a closed location. And none of them can not get off without a loss.