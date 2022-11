Not Available

Mathieu and Mattéo are in the same fire station. On leave, Mathieu walks down a lively street and is whistled at by a prostitute on the balcony of a hotel room. A little bit later, Mattéo stops in front of the same hotel… Mathieu and Mattéo contract syphilis. Through the crossover portraits of the two soldiers, designer O'Galop signs a hard-hitting, funny prevention film.