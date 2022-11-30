On Fait Salon

Not Available

Hairdressing salons, or beauty salons, have always been a place where most people feel comfortable to vent and talk about their personal problems. In this documentary by French filmmaker Léa Forest, eight young men, aged between twelve and eighteen, are interviewed in a small French salon, while getting their haircut. With the hair clipper sound as background noise, they talk about girls, first loves, the difficulties they face daily, defining episodes in their lives, as well as stereotypes they admit to embodying as male-identifying persons. It is a brief, yet pertinent, journey that tries to get to know the perspective of these young men, from different backgrounds and walks of life, on the world around them