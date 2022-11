Not Available

We do all show business explores the reality of women in this world of sounds and songs, rhythms and all these so-called "rock" musics ". From Marjo to Louise Forestier, from Nanette to Sylvie Tremblay, from Diane Dufresne to Louise Portal, and some more obscure bands from the time. Fifteen Quebec artists talk about their voice and power in their profession as musicians and singers.