On His Majesty's Secret Service

Louis Koo plays 009, or translated literally from its aural pronunciation, double-O Dog. He's one of 12 special Royal Bodyguards of a simpleton Emperor (Liu Yiwei) who named these 12 guards after the Chinese Zodiac, hence 9 translated to Dog. Unlike his peers, Dog is a scientist, and relies pretty much on his brains and fantastical gadgets to protect his Majesty from evil ninja assassins.
|Louis Koo
|Royal Dog
|Barbie Hsu
|Faithful
|Fan Siu-Wong
|Lord Unicorn
|Sandra Ng
|Empress
|Yang Jiang
|Forbidden City Cop
|Yiwei Liu
|Emperor
