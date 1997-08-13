On Holiday With Timon And Pumbaa

1997

Join Timon and Pumbaa, your favourite friends from The Lion King, for outrageous laughs and high-spirited, globe-trotting adventures. First destination - Africa. In 'Kenya Be My Friend', Timon and Pumbaa forget how to be friends when Timon forgets 'Bestest Best Friend Day'. In 'South Sea Sick', Timon plays doctor when Pumbaa eats a bad bug - but the cure may kill first. Then in 'Uganda Be An Elephant', Pumbaa learns he's happy just being himself after he tries to be one of the more popular animals in the jungle. Then, it's off to Central America in 'How To Beat The High Costa Rica'. A crook and his money are soon parted when Timon and Pumbaa try to recover stolen money from the evil bank robber, Quint.