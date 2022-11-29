Not Available

Mi-joo, a telemarketer, begins an ominous day on her way to work, with her ankle sprained by a motorcycle and got called out by the team leader at the morning meeting. The name "Hyeon-soo" that comes across the phone reminds me of "Hyepn-soo," who left the company after a fight. A middle-aged woman approaches Mi-Joo, who returned home struggling with her injured ankle. "I'm Hyun-soo's mom." Hyeon-soo, who lives with Mi-Joo, leaves home after a quarrel. He visits a bank to check the piling credit card debts and while writing his resume at a computer shop, he discovers his parents’ growing age. Hyeon-soo, who visited the university club again, recalls the days when he first met Mi-joo and began to love her after discovering her short film. Just in time, Hyeon-soo bumps into his young juniors and offers to shoot something with a camcorder. How do you remember someone's last expression?