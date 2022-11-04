On Jupiter

Not Available

This 54 minute program - narrated by actor John Hurt - chronicles the story of Jupiter starting with Galileo Galilei's Jupiter observations in the 1600's through the impacts of Comet Shoemaker-Levy on July 16-22, 1994. Computer animations and information are provided to give the viewer a solid background on the significance of Galileo's encounter with Jupiter. Also featured are interviews with comet discoverers Gene and Carolyn Shoemaker and David Levy, Caltech planetary scientist Andrew Ingersoll, Galileo Project Manager Bill O'Neil and other members of the Galileo mission team.