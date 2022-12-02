On Kentucky Soil

Not Available

The old Kentuckian, Colonel Goring, is loyal to the Union cause. His son enlists in the Confederate army. The Union spy is ordered into the enemy's lines to secure some drawings, and to accomplish his purpose is compelled to kill young Goring. Pursued and in danger of capture, he takes refuge in Goring's home, and the Colonel hides him in a large basket. The searching party fail to discover him, and as they depart the body of the dead soldier is brought home on a stretcher. The Colonel is horrified at the realization that he has protected the slayer of his son, and is rent by conflicting emotions. His love of country bids him protect the Union spy, and his paternal love cries out for vengeance