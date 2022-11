Not Available

Whether the joke involved singing, dancing, playing the piano or doing impressions of popular celebrities, classic comedian George Kirby could do it all -- and audiences always repaid him with hearty laughter. In this installment of HBO's "On Location" series, filmed at Grossinger's Hotel in New York's Catskill Mountains in the late 1970s, Kirby unleashes his unique brand of humor, impersonating Sarah Vaughan, Marlon Brando and many more.