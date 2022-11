Not Available

An enduring inspiration for comediennes everywhere, stand-up legend Phyllis Diller stays true to her raucous roots in this live performance filmed in Denver for HBO. Hailed for her unmatched wit, brilliant timing and trademark unruly look, the cackling comic draws on her storied and successful career for material, often lampooning herself and parodying the myriad idiosyncrasies of her ex-husband, "Fang."