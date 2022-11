Not Available

This promotional short shows what went on behind the scenes during the shooting of the science fiction classic Westworld (1973). Director Michael Crichton and star Yul Brynner give their views on the meaning of the film, which emphasizes the relationship between man and the machines he uses for his amusement. We also see how some of the stunts were performed, including the scene where Brynner's character gets engulfed in flames.