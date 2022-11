Not Available

A man lives in an isolated house. Grieving over his mother he completes a number of daily rituals. He opens all the windows and doors. He lights incense and says a small prayer. Today he washes his Mother’s clothes. He prays to four alpacas on top of a mountain. For his final act he takes her ashes up to see the alpacas. Pouring out the ashes he is uncertain as to whether it helped him move on.