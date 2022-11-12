Not Available

On My Dirty Knees

    Not Available

    Not Available

    Not Available

    Not Available

    Fucking your way out of your hometown is classic, but the lack of chase in Andy San Dimas' sex life is typical. Revealing the sexuality of this post-alt generation, Eon McKai's On My Dirty Knees dives deeper into the abyss of pr0n. Disclosing a world of hyper-anonymous and socially inept youth, Andy gathers a following from her bedroom in her parents' home that fuels that naÃ¯ve "I know what I want" mind of a young woman. Getting lost on their way to the top in a world that only young women seem to have access to, San Dimas and co-star Violet Skye are seduced by micro-fame and sex with the micro-famous.

