The life of Antoine, an insurance expert and father of a happy family, turns into a nightmare. Dismissed, he loses the esteem of his children and his wife who cheats on him. He sinks then in the madness and decides to end it all by taking his family down with him. After having shot his daughter, he is taken by remorse. An introspective journey of the father follows. (in prison and then abroad) towards the redemption and reconstruction of his disfigured 13-year-old daughter.