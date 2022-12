Not Available

Several centuries ago, a castle servant girl acquires a great fortune. Presently, a simple peasant woman Manka gets this fortune back, because of denationalization. Mehmed Gigio the Superman with his associates, the leader of a criminal organization, wants this property for himself. Policemen Janez and Franci get involved into the game. In the end, Mother Manka righteously gives everything away to Sir Roger Moore for all the children that need help in this world.