On Probation

Díaz is a burly seen-it-all cop who's depressed about his marriage. Silverstein is a skinny Jewish shrink who's assigned to help him back to his job. Soon Silverstein is taking advice from Díaz about *his* marriage, and is learning how to handle a gun. Good thing, for they find themselves in a stew of murder, arms dealers and corrupt cops, and only their new friendship will get them out alive.