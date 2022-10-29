On Probation

Díaz is a burly seen-it-all cop who's depressed about his marriage. Silverstein is a skinny Jewish shrink who's assigned to help him back to his job. Soon Silverstein is taking advice from Díaz about *his* marriage, and is learning how to handle a gun. Good thing, for they find themselves in a stew of murder, arms dealers and corrupt cops, and only their new friendship will get them out alive.
|Luis Luque
|Alfredo Díaz
|Martín Adjemián
|Comisario
|Daniel Valenzuela
|Pontrémoli
|Ernesto Claudio
|Lomianto
|Carlos Portaluppi
|Villegas
|Hilario Quinteros
|Alfredo Gauto
View Full Cast >